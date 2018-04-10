AirSwap (AST) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.62 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One AirSwap token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Liqui and EtherDelta. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $39.40 million and $5.62 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00789523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014601 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00173177 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00065474 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Liqui, Huobi, EtherDelta and Gatecoin. It is not possible to buy AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSwap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.