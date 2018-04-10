AirSwap Trading Down 3% This Week (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, OKEx, EtherDelta and Binance. AirSwap has a total market cap of $40.11 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00768921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00175364 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Liqui, OKEx, EtherDelta and Gatecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.