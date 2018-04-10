Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.36 ($15.26).

Shares of AIXA opened at €15.40 ($19.01) on Monday. Aixtron has a one year low of €3.27 ($4.04) and a one year high of €19.56 ($24.15).

WARNING: “Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €18.00 by Deutsche Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/aixtron-aixa-pt-set-at-18-00-by-deutsche-bank-updated-updated.html.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services; and offers peripheral equipment and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.