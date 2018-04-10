Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, "Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 803,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.10. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $87.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.28%. research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,905,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 152,402 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,644,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,987,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after buying an additional 357,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,821,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after buying an additional 400,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 240,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

