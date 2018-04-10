Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.81.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

TSE:AGI traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.91. 582,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,278. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.19 and a 12 month high of C$11.36.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of C$205.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

In related news, Director David Alexander Fleck bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.59 per share, with a total value of C$65,900.00. Also, Director Paul Murphy purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,040.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,175 in the last three months.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company’s segments include Young-Davidson, Mulatos, El Chanate and Corporate/other. Its Corporate and other segment consists of exploration and development projects.

