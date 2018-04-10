Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,358,000 after acquiring an additional 621,021 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12,449.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,560,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,313,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7,474.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Gary L. Beck sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $414,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,316 shares in the company, valued at $215,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,997 shares in the company, valued at $193,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,373 shares of company stock worth $884,697. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

