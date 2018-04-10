Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 165,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 81.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7,474.50, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.48 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Gary L. Beck sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $414,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $152,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,373 shares of company stock valued at $884,697 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

