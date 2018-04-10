Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alcentra Capital earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.2798304364988 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Alcentra Capital stock remained flat at $$7.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57. Alcentra Capital has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Alcentra Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. equities analysts predict that Alcentra Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price target on Alcentra Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS raised Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcentra Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, insider Branko Krmpotic purchased 10,000 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $91,788. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

