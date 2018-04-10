Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.79 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Algonquin Power & Utilities an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4,278.80, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $412.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.67 million. research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

