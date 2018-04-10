Alibaba Group (BABA) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $219.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $228.00. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.26.

BABA opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $429,044.53, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.51. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.84 and a fifty-two week high of $206.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,636.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Lorber David A acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

