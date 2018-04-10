Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alico earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3537529695291 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Alico stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 3,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149. Alico has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

