ALIS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,878.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $23,878.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALIS has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ALIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, EtherDelta and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00768921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00175364 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS was first traded on August 25th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,209,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,538,647 tokens. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALIS is a social media platform specialized for the Japanese market. It is inspired by Steemit and has a similar rewards system. The ALIS ecosystem is powered by an Ethereum token, ALIS. Content creators are rewarded with for their work according to its rating. “

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, EtherDelta and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

