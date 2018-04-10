Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Insider Daryl D. Bohls Sells 1,500 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) insider Daryl D. Bohls sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $61,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $322,549.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,675. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $534.04, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/allegiance-bancshares-inc-abtx-insider-daryl-d-bohls-sells-1500-shares.html.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Allegiance Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual customers. In addition to banking during normal business hours, the Company offers extended drive-in hours, automated teller machines (ATMs) and banking by telephone, mail and Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.