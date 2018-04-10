Alley Co LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo makes up about 2.1% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,440,601,000 after buying an additional 3,621,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after buying an additional 10,927,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 19.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after buying an additional 7,445,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 17.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,143,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,888,000 after buying an additional 5,305,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 26,335,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,064,000 after purchasing an additional 368,667 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.04 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.78 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $254,765.08, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. Wells Fargo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

