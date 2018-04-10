Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 32,770 Shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Jack in the Box worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jack in the Box from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.62.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,555.71, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,596 shares of company stock worth $225,544. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

