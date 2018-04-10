Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 5,460 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roderick H. Dillon, Jr. sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.24, for a total value of $778,738.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,732,972.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick H. Dillon, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,517 shares of company stock worth $972,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

DHIL stock opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $187.20 and a one year high of $219.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.14, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

