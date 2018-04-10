Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Goldman sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $175,615.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,572 shares in the company, valued at $646,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBCF stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,241.91, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/alliancebernstein-l-p-boosts-holdings-in-seacoast-banking-co-of-florida-sbcf.html.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.