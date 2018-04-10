Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 29,940 Shares of Dean Foods (DF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,940 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Dean Foods worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 197,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Dean Foods news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $81,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Group upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dean Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

DF opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.20, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. Dean Foods has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Dean Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. analysts predict that Dean Foods will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

