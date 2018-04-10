Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Vale by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,309,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,622,000 after buying an additional 6,575,645 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 430,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 171,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. 17,474,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,350,002. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $66,055.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Vale had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter. research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

