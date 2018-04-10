Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Radius Health (RDUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,347 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Radius Health worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,179,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,636.28, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,578,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,773,799 shares in the company, valued at $198,503,209.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,829,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,903,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,960,967.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 205,000 shares of company stock worth $7,009,100. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

