Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Actuant Co. (ATU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Actuant worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Actuant by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Actuant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Actuant by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Actuant by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATU stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,365.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.51. Actuant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.57 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

