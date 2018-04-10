Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.20% of Great Ajax worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $2,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 91,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. 19,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Great Ajax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 52.79%. equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

