Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.07 Million Position in Unisys (UIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Unisys (NYSE:UIS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,605 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.85% of Unisys worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UIS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Unisys by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Unisys in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Unisys in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000.

UIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS downgraded Unisys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:UIS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 305,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,443. The stock has a market cap of $524.92, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48. Unisys has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.02. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Unisys will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

