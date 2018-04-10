Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.14 Million Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Extra Space Storage worth $25,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 859,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,186,000 after purchasing an additional 823,278 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,712,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,748,000 after purchasing an additional 677,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 269,603 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,555,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,941,000 after purchasing an additional 254,959 shares during the period.

In other news, VP P Scott Stubbs sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $793,002.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,535.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth M. Woolley sold 46,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $4,061,352.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,300 shares of company stock worth $5,388,931. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. 781,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $10,942.58, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $281.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.74 million. analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/alliancebernstein-l-p-sells-7808-shares-of-extra-space-storage-inc-exr-updated-updated-updated.html.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.