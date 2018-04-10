Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 90,520 Shares of Impax Laboratories Inc (IPXL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IPXL) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Impax Laboratories worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 29,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 738.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPXL shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price target on Impax Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Impax Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Impax Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

IPXL opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.10, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Impax Laboratories Inc has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.13 million. Impax Laboratories had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. Impax Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. analysts predict that Impax Laboratories Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

