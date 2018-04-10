Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) Holdings Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of Duluth worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Duluth by 10.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Duluth by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 442,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duluth by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $337,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 10,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,136. 70.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Duluth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Duluth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Duluth Holdings has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $568.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

