Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Saia worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Saia by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Saia by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 242,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bjorn E. Olsson sold 3,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $220,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 8,177 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $604,770.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,332. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.10. 200,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,198. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1,848.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. The Company’s subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier.

