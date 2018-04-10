Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 243,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Expedia were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Expedia by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,821 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia in the third quarter worth $840,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Expedia by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,279 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Expedia in the fourth quarter worth $2,380,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.25. 1,613,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,204. Expedia Inc has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16,329.53, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.31). Expedia had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Expedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut Expedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.63 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Expedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-has-1-07-million-stake-in-expedia-inc-expe-updated-updated.html.

Expedia Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.