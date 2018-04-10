Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 288,019 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,019 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.83% of Franklin Financial Network worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSB. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter worth about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. 70,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,342. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $425.41, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. research analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $115,126.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $700,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

