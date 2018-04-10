Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.14 Million in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Meritor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $4,062,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,147,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,443,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,439,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

MTOR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 606,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,803.31, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.57. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.28 million. Meritor had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 208.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Longbow Research raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

