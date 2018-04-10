Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,154,000 after buying an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 54.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 154,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 271,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 127,346 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,505.94, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $6,630,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $2,080,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

