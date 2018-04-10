AllianzGI Convertible (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

AllianzGI Convertible has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NCV opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Convertible has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:NCV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. AllianzGI Convertible had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 43.09%.

AllianzGI Convertible Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, formerly AGIC Convertible & Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

