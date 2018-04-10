Allscripts (MDRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Allscripts posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allscripts.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Allscripts had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts in a report on Monday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on shares of Allscripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. 388,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,729. Allscripts has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2,233.51, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 505,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,845,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Allscripts by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Allscripts by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

