California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.17 Million Stake in Allscripts (MDRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Allscripts worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Allscripts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,676,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,311,000 after acquiring an additional 190,158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts by 67,189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 573,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 117,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 668,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 215,240 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allscripts news, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 505,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,845,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Allscripts has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2,193.72, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.05 million. Allscripts had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. Allscripts’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allscripts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allscripts in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

