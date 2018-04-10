CS Mckee LP Sells 2,700 Shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

CS Mckee LP decreased its holdings in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. CS Mckee LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo cut shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,992.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

