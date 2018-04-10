Vetr Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Buy

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th. They presently have a $1,143.20 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,175.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,020.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701,696.13, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $834.60 and a 1 year high of $1,198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gardiner Nancy B raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 27,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

