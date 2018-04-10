Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $664,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 759.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,204,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,911,734,000 after buying an additional 2,831,099 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 214,636.6% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,161,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,409,850,000 after purchasing an additional 826,480 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,842,000 after purchasing an additional 776,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,574,476,000 after purchasing an additional 589,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $7.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,022.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,141. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $817.02 and a 52-week high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $699,674.25, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total transaction of $4,508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $44,179.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,413.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morningstar restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,089.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

