Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 374 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total transaction of $276,701.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total value of $12,500,884.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,026.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $699,674.25, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $817.02 and a one year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

