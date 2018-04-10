Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,574,476,000 after acquiring an additional 589,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,409,850,000 after purchasing an additional 826,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,971,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,696,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,842,000 after purchasing an additional 776,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,983,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,151 shares during the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,089.34.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,164.43, for a total value of $6,625,606.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total value of $4,508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $739,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,015.45. 1,738,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,865. The stock has a market cap of $699,674.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $817.02 and a 52-week high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

