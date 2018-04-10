AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.9% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,082,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,359 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oracle by 24.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,924,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,156,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,531,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,638 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $185,578.38, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

