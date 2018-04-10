Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Raised by AlphaOne Investment Services LLC

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 199,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $17,902,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 144,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.02. 3,007,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,432. The company has a market capitalization of $101,527.85, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $101.06 and a 1-year high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Raised by AlphaOne Investment Services LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/alphaone-investment-services-llc-has-256000-position-in-union-pacific-co-unp-updated-updated.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.