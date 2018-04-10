Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. (APELY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Shares of Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568. The firm has a market cap of $4,657.89, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

Alps Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics segments. It offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, power inductors, aspherical glass lenses, toroidal coils, touch input devices, actuators, and printers; and car navigation and audio systems, and information and communication devices.

