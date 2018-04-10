ALQO (ALQO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $79,267.00

ALQO (CURRENCY:ALQO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ALQO coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, ALQO has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALQO has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $79,267.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056534 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001506 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001361 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 35,812,892 coins and its circulating supply is 35,712,891 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN. ALQO’s official website is alqo.org. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alqo is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Alqo features a second layer network of masternodes that provide near-instant and private transactions. “

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinsMarkets. It is not possible to purchase ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

