Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€34.10” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Morgan Stanley set a €34.10 ($42.10) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. UBS set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.92 ($45.58).

Shares of ALO opened at €34.65 ($42.78) on Monday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($31.67) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($46.14).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA, through with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets various rail transport products and systems in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. It offers trains, such as metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, including rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

