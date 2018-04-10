WSP Global (WSP) Earns Sector Perform Rating from AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.25.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$0.71 on Friday, reaching C$58.00. 125,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,020. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$47.36 and a 52 week high of C$62.59.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.76 per share, with a total value of C$30,380.00.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, façade engineering, and green building design.

