Comparing Altice USA (ATUS) and Airgain (AIRG)

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altice USA and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 0 4 15 0 2.79 Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Altice USA currently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 59.96%. Airgain has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.22%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Altice USA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altice USA and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $9.33 billion 1.47 $1.52 billion $0.02 931.50 Airgain $49.52 million 1.56 $1.14 million $0.11 72.64

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altice USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA N/A N/A N/A Airgain 2.30% 4.81% 3.97%

Summary

Airgain beats Altice USA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altice N.V.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions. It offers six product lines, including MaxBeam High Gain Embedded Antennas, Profile Embedded Antennas, Profile Contour Embedded Antennas, Ultra Embedded Antennas, OmniMax High Performance External Antennas and MaxBeam Carrier Class Antennas. The Company, through its design, integration and testing of embedded antenna technology, provides its technology to the residential wireless local area network, wireless fidelity and antenna market, and also supplies to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. The Company supplies its products in the United States, Europe, Canada and Asia.

