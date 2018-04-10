Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altra Industrial Motion earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.6418067533568 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $44.60. 78,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,989. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,317.84, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

