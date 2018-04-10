Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Trimmed by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $121,343.66, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Dillard III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $410,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

