Altria Group Inc (MO) Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Vetr upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.29 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of MO stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,343.66, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

