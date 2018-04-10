Burney Co. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Burney Co. lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 499,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,343.66, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Burney Co. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/altria-group-inc-mo-shares-bought-by-burney-co-updated.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.